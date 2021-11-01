Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $420.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KGI Securities raised shares of KLA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of KLA from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of KLA from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of KLA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $397.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $372.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KLA has a 12-month low of $195.34 and a 12-month high of $388.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $342.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.92.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.89, for a total transaction of $163,732.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,339.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,879 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,021 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 1,022.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 1,916.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

