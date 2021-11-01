Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target to $55.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price target on MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $63.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -81.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. MaxLinear has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $63.99.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven G. Litchfield acquired 7,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.98 per share, with a total value of $380,097.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $156,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,550 shares in the company, valued at $966,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,826 shares of company stock worth $754,807 and sold 139,810 shares worth $7,117,661. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,424,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,448,000 after acquiring an additional 70,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 101.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,708,000 after acquiring an additional 812,924 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 6.1% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,469,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,435,000 after acquiring an additional 84,514 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 0.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,407,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 21.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 207,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

