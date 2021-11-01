Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target to $55.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price target on MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.20.
Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $63.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -81.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. MaxLinear has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $63.99.
In related news, insider Steven G. Litchfield acquired 7,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.98 per share, with a total value of $380,097.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $156,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,550 shares in the company, valued at $966,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,826 shares of company stock worth $754,807 and sold 139,810 shares worth $7,117,661. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,424,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,448,000 after acquiring an additional 70,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 101.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,708,000 after acquiring an additional 812,924 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 6.1% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,469,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,435,000 after acquiring an additional 84,514 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 0.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,407,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 21.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 207,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
