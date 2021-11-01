Deutsche Bank AG Sells 6,725 Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 23,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh acquired 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $62,298.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGLE opened at $7.32 on Monday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $359.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 million. Equities analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.