Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,522 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2,998.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,688,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,299 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,875,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,421,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 115.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50,190 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $34.04 on Monday. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $41.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.76.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 13.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 7.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

First Internet Bancorp Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

