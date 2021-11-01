Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stake in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Daseke were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSKE. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA purchased a new position in Daseke in the second quarter worth about $3,277,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 151.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 321,904 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the second quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 16.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 122,651 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the first quarter worth approximately $947,000. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Daseke alerts:

In other Daseke news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of Daseke stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $2,282,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,980.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE opened at $9.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.14. Daseke, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Daseke had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 87.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DSKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Daseke Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.