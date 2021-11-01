Deutsche Bank AG Has $184,000 Holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 139.4% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 263.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PHB opened at $19.43 on Monday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.46 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.