Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stake in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) by 65,600.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of Flexsteel Industries worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLXS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 715.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathryn P. Dickson acquired 3,000 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $82,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 3,391 shares of company stock valued at $94,078 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $28.00 on Monday. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $51.13. The company has a market cap of $190.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $136.17 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

