Deutsche Bank AG Buys 26,417 Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 2,641,700.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,417 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 820.3% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE BHR opened at $5.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $302.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.99. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $7.45.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.