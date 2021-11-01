Deutsche Bank AG Acquires New Shares in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tecnoglass by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 14,217 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at $186,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 23.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 41,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 349.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 58,103 shares in the last quarter. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $195,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGLS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Tecnoglass in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

TGLS opened at $28.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.35.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 12.36%. Equities analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.92%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.