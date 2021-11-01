Dero Reaches Market Cap of $195.01 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 1st. During the last week, Dero has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.79 or 0.00028936 BTC on major exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $195.01 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,463.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,342.37 or 0.07065006 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.64 or 0.00319935 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $585.33 or 0.00952324 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00087224 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.27 or 0.00441361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.63 or 0.00267851 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.58 or 0.00240108 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,964,834 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

