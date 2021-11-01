Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.56.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $15.90 on Thursday. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $106.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denny’s news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,076.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 15.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,043,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 42.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,009,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,289,000 after purchasing an additional 299,792 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter worth about $5,104,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter worth about $4,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

