Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $87.09

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.09 and last traded at $86.90, with a volume of 11600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.66.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Denbury from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Denbury presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.08.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $301.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%. Research analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Denbury in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Denbury in the second quarter valued at $114,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Denbury in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Denbury in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Denbury in the second quarter valued at $138,000.

Denbury Company Profile (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

