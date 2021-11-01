Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) Shares Gap Up to $12.21

Shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.21, but opened at $12.84. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 61,984 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on DCRC. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCRC. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,845,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

