Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Seaport Research Partners

Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Research Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 70.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ DCRN opened at $9.99 on Monday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCRN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 2,523.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

