Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Seaport Research Partners

Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Research Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 70.17% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ DCRN opened at $9.99 on Monday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88.
About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.
Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.