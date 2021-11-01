DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.80-$9.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.18. DaVita also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.800-$9.150 EPS.
DaVita stock traded down $10.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,082,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,466. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.47. DaVita has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $136.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.
DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 66.17%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other DaVita news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About DaVita
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
