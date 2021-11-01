DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.80-$9.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.18. DaVita also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.800-$9.150 EPS.

DaVita stock traded down $10.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,082,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,466. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.47. DaVita has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $136.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 66.17%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a $146.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DaVita from $207.00 to $164.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen started coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.38.

In other DaVita news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

