Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Receives $16.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

DVDCF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.96 and a beta of 0.82. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $15.01.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

