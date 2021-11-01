Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $51,000 Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $969,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,195 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LGND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

LGND stock opened at $145.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $78.26 and a one year high of $219.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.02 and its 200 day moving average is $127.82.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $84.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

