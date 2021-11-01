Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,019 Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 100.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,991,000 after buying an additional 68,015 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 59,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 19,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 47,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

SWX stock opened at $69.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.04. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $75.00.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $821.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.39 million. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

