Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNP. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439,771 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,618,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,690,000 after buying an additional 6,966,525 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6,059.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,052,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,370,000 after buying an additional 3,986,792 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,487,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,074,000 after buying an additional 3,950,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.36.

CNP stock opened at $26.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.34. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 33.57%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

