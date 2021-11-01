Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $60,000 Investment in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 28,652 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,634 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,828,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,511,000 after acquiring an additional 303,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Hostess Brands by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 197,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,020 shares during the period.

TWNK opened at $18.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWNK. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

