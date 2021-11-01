Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $55,000 Investment in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 604.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 13.6% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPB. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

NYSE CPB opened at $39.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 49.66%.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

