Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $70,000 in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iRobot by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 27,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter valued at about $711,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,120,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 57,909.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 106,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 105,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $83.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.29. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRobot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

