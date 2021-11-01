Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 5.95%.

DNKEY stock opened at $8.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.02. Danske Bank A/S has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a 95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from 132.00 to 135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from 118.00 to 120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danske Bank A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

