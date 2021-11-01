Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Danaher were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

NYSE:DHR opened at $311.77 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

