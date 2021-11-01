Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.24. Dana reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Dana had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dana from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.29.

Shares of Dana stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,339. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.32. Dana has a 12-month low of $13.89 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 2.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 351.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 89,603 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Dana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dana by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,271,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Dana by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Dana by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

