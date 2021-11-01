Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €105.00 by Barclays

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €105.00 ($123.53) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €94.14 ($110.76).

Shares of DAI traded up €1.89 ($2.22) on Monday, hitting €85.74 ($100.87). 4,375,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The stock has a market cap of $91.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €74.05. Daimler has a one year low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a one year high of €84.10 ($98.94).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

