Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Down 29.8% in October

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the September 30th total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
DSNKY traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $25.35. 31,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,858. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.10. Daiichi Sankyo has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.
Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile
