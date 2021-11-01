Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Down 29.8% in October

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the September 30th total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

DSNKY traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $25.35. 31,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,858. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.10. Daiichi Sankyo has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals. Its products include drugs for the field of oncology such as Trastuzumab deruxtecan, Anti-HER3-ADC, Quizartinib, Milademetan, Valemetostat, Pexidartinib, Edoxaban, Prasugel, and Microgabalin. The company was founded on September 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

