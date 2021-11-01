CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 542.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,403 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $6,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CyrusOne by 94.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 7,060.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 11,015 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $82.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.05, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.40. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $83.14.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

CONE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CyrusOne from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.23.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

