CyrusOne Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for CyrusOne in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.99. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CyrusOne’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

CONE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.23.

CyrusOne stock opened at $82.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day moving average of $74.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.40. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $83.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.