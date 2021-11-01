CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Acquired by Brown Capital Management LLC

Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 748,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,578 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $97,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,149,000 after buying an additional 462,494 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,058,000 after buying an additional 291,465 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,196,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,898,000 after buying an additional 74,008 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,137,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,230,000 after buying an additional 173,496 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 955,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,492,000 after buying an additional 217,393 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBR stock opened at $180.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -166.77 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $187.87.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $117.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.31 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.67.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

