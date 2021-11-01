CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

NYSE CVS opened at $89.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The company has a market capitalization of $117.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

