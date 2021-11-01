Curate (XCUR) Trading Down 12% Over Last 7 Days

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Curate has a market cap of $28.94 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.58 or 0.00005821 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Curate has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00049205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.94 or 0.00222611 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.70 or 0.00097053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Curate Profile

Curate is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,081,636 coins. The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curate is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

