Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.44.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $129.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $68.23 and a 1-year high of $132.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

