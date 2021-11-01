Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 259.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $7,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 2.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 7.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 40.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 8.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 1.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $194.80 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.89 and a 200-day moving average of $176.83. The stock has a market cap of $65.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist upped their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.65.

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,272 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.95, for a total value of $969,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total transaction of $4,331,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,117,502 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,190,660. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

