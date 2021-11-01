Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 135,023 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 289.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 135,023 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Nutanix worth $6,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the second quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 3,822.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Nutanix by 97.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Nutanix by 20.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Nutanix by 16.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $2,278,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 43,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $1,617,001.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 173,044 shares of company stock worth $6,792,459 over the last three months. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTNX opened at $34.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.27. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

