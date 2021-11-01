Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $7.66 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 152.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 78,537 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $7,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Masco by 37.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after buying an additional 31,663 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Masco during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock opened at $65.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.21.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

