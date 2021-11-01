Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 20,249 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 150.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,249 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total transaction of $19,518,278.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $2,481,469.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 411,601 shares of company stock worth $95,010,872. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LHX opened at $230.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.69.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

