Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 19,540 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 12.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 181,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $7,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 36.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,752.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,060.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,654.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 17,791 shares of company stock worth $684,089. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $32.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.43. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.31.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

