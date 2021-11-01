CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.100-$4.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSEAMERICAN CTO traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.61. 26,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,214. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $38.52 and a 1-year high of $58.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $319.52 million, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.83.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $3.73. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 175.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, CEO John P. Albright sold 5,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $319,360.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher W. Haga acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.12 per share, with a total value of $108,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,500 shares of company stock worth $189,455 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of CTO Realty Growth worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

