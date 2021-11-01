CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 198.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,608 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after buying an additional 124,203,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,564,624,000 after buying an additional 93,442,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CSX by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,006,480,000 after buying an additional 62,168,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,571,000 after buying an additional 24,415,872 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CSX by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after buying an additional 16,123,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,815 shares of company stock worth $8,991,057. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.35.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $35.73. 195,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,165,955. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.