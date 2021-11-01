CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on CS Disco from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.70.

LAW opened at $57.35 on Friday. CS Disco has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $69.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.37.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that CS Disco will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 1,515,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $80,323,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 66,724 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $3,421,606.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,423,395 shares of company stock worth $126,878,407.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CS Disco stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

