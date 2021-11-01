Crystal Valley Financial Co. (CYVF) to Issue Dividend of $1.56 on November 18th

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF) announced a dividend on Friday, October 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 1.56 per share on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd.
Crystal Valley Financial stock opened at $66.50 on Monday. Crystal Valley Financial has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $68.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.50.
Crystal Valley Financial Company Profile
