Crystal Valley Financial Co. (CYVF) to Issue Dividend of $1.56 on November 18th

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF) announced a dividend on Friday, October 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 1.56 per share on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd.

Crystal Valley Financial stock opened at $66.50 on Monday. Crystal Valley Financial has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $68.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.50.

Crystal Valley Financial Company Profile

Crystal Valley Financial Corp. is a holding company. It focuses on the provision of financial products and services, including business and personal banking, trust and wealth management services, and insurance products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Middlebury, IN.

