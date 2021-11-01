CryptoTask Price Tops $0.54 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 31st. One CryptoTask coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00000895 BTC on exchanges. CryptoTask has a total market cap of $848,071.25 and $1,564.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded down 17.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00070554 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00072360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00103495 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,649.87 or 1.00330210 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,204.91 or 0.06955989 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00022574 BTC.

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask launched on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,568,101 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

