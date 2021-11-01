CryptEx (CRX) Price Hits $13.76

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. CryptEx has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $49,651.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.76 or 0.00022760 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptEx alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,511.08 or 1.00100613 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00059715 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00042272 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $393.97 or 0.00651730 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001686 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.