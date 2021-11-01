Crust Market Capitalization Tops $74.00 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002791 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.76 or 0.00151931 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008543 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006337 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $373.18 or 0.00617907 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Crust Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

