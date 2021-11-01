Crown Market Cap Hits $2.10 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0742 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crown has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $2,010.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,846.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $589.00 or 0.00952351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.36 or 0.00267374 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.67 or 0.00243614 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00032878 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003024 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,337,621 coins. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

