Critical Review: Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) & Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG)

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) and Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.6% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of Progenity shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 79.3% of Progenity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Viridian Therapeutics and Progenity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Progenity 1 2 2 0 2.20

Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 120.99%. Progenity has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.11%. Given Viridian Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Viridian Therapeutics is more favorable than Progenity.

Profitability

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and Progenity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viridian Therapeutics N/A -1,934.14% -62.01% Progenity -357.91% N/A -150.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and Progenity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viridian Therapeutics $1.05 million 165.26 -$110.71 million ($11.49) -1.58 Progenity $74.31 million 3.85 -$192.53 million ($7.01) -0.51

Viridian Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Progenity. Viridian Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progenity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progenity has a beta of -2.44, suggesting that its stock price is 344% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Viridian Therapeutics beats Progenity on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome. The company also provides Resura, a noninvasive prenatal test for families at risk for rare single gene disorders; and Preecludia, a preeclampsia rule-out test. In addition, it offers anatomic and molecular pathology tests, and COVID-19 PCR testing services, as well as test products that includes chromosomal microarray for pregnancy loss, which evaluates the genetic cause of miscarriage; maternal serum screening for chromosomal disorders; and preimplantation genetic testing for use with artificial reproductive technologies. Further, the company develops therapeutic solutions for gastrointestinal-related disorders, such as PGN-001, PGN-300, PGN-600, and PGN-OB2. It also owns and operates laboratory. Progenity, Inc. was formerly known as Ascendant MDX, Inc. and changed its name to Progenity, Inc. in November 2013. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

