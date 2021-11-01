Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.98.

CPG has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPG. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 32.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,228,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719,056 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 69.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,271,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,923,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568,811 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,761,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 106.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,026,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,100 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 47.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,247,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPG opened at $5.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.71.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 78.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.00%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

