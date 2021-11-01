Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “OUTPERFORM” Rating for Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a C$11.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on YRI. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. CSFB restated an outperform rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Yamana Gold to C$7.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.09.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

TSE YRI opened at C$4.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.59. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.82 and a 1 year high of C$7.88.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$537.42 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.