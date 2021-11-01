Credit Suisse Group Lowers Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target to $44.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.90.

NYSE ALSN opened at $33.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 75.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 99.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

